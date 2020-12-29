Party done! Lime, Maiden cays closed after weekend breaches

The Government of Jamaica ordered the immediate closure of Lime and Maiden cays off the coast of Kingston yesterday (December 28) following breaches of COVID-19 protocols.

The closure will extend until January 15, according to a statement from the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODEPM).

The order came after reports of parties on the cays this past weekend surfaced, supported by pictures and videos shared widely on social media.

In response, ODPEM the laws applicable to mainland Jamaica are applicable to the cays.

“The cays are under the jurisdiction of the Government of Jamaica, and the laws that are applicable to mainland Jamaica are applicable to the cays as well. Accordingly, the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard and the Jamaica Constabulary Force Marine Police will continue to monitor the cays and shall vigorously enforce the laws under the Disaster Risk Management Enforcement Orders.”

In videos shown, people could be seen gathered in large numbers, without masks and no social distancing being observed in direct contravention of the Disaster Risk Management Orders, which also prevents entertainment events from being held.