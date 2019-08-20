Partygoers dance the night away in Negril

If you were unaware that the resort town of Negril is a melting pot ofcultures, you would have known last Saturday night, when the Negril Chamber of Commerce staged its fourth International Food and Wine fundraising event.

The Boardwalk Village was jam-packed with a mix of revellers, as Jamaicans and tourists, bosses and staff all mixed and mingled and enjoyed themselves at the all-white party on the legendary Negril beach while enjoying cuisines from Mexico, India and Jamaica.

Negril is known as a place for thrill-seekers and partygoers, and this is exactly what the patrons did after the food stations closed at 10 p.m., as they danced away until midnight.

The Negril Chamber of Commerce is known for staging outlandish over the years, and for president Richard Wallace, there will be even more fun during the winter tourist season when the organisation’s annual fundraising gala will be staged.

“Right now, we are focusing on our gala which is going to be on December 18. We have three fundraising events, the other being our Negril Guide. So, we are putting out our 2020 Negril Guide now. We are finalising it by the end of August, but the next event coming up is the gala,” Wallace said.