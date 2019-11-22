PartyNextDoor drops new single with Drake

The last time we heard anything from PartyNextDoor was in 2017 but he has come back with a collaborative effort with label owner Drake.

The Ovo artiste dropped the single Loyal, which is his first release since his 2017 project Seven Days. The Canadian rapper/singer has been in high demand since and this song is certainly worth the wait.

The song has that Ovo feel that we know with the melodic beats that Drake has also utilized in his work.

The song is a club banger but still has a message that speaks to being loyal in a relationship. We expect that this song will do well especially with the Drake feature.