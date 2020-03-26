PartyNextDoor to drop new album and assist families affected by COVID-19

PartyNextDoor is set to release his long-awaited album, Partymobile, on Friday although it was initially expected to drop in January.

Despite the delay, the effort by the OVO member may be just what the doctor ordered for some who are on lockdown due to the spread of COVID-19.

While details about the album are limited, it is still expected to churn out bangers that listeners will enjoy. His song, Loyal, which was released four months ago, is expected to also be on the album.

It is also being said that pop star Rihanna could make an appearance on the album. This has put fans in a tizzy, as many of them have been waiting on the Barbados-born singer to drop her new album.

PartyNextDoorâ€™s previous album, Seven Days, was released in 2017.

Like several other celebrities, PartyNextDoor also plans to assist persons affected by the novel coronavirus. It is understood that he will donate proceeds from the sale of his new merchandise to families impacted by COVID-19.