Pass or Praise? The best (and worst) dressed at the 2020 Golden Globes

Pass or Praise? The best (and worst) dressed at the 2020 Golden GlobesMonday, January 06, 2020
|
The 77th annual Golden Globe Award show in Los Angeles was littered with surprises but what was on the minds (and tongues) of many were the outfits. BUZZ fam, the red carpet was littered with many hits and misses.
From the comfort of my living room, draped in my finest cotton sweatpants, let’s take a look at some of the best and worst looks:
Gwyneth Paltrow: PASS
The Politician star and executive producer Gwenyth Paltrow should have left this flowing sheer Fendi ensemble at home.
Jennifer Anniston: PRAISE
Now, this is how you pull off Dior Haute Couture! Jennifer Aniston embodies classic beauty in this black strapless frock. Come thru, ma!
Zoë Kravitz: PRAISE
You have to be bold and strong to pull of conflicting polka dots and that’s EXACTLY what the actress did in this custom Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Slay us all, we don’t care.
Billy Porter: PRAISE
The Pose star has been carrying the flag for men’s style and he DID NOT disappoint! Billy Porter, channelling ‘peace, hope and new beginnings’, looked absolutely regal in this custom all-white feathered look courtesy of Alex Vinash.
Yes. Yes, to all of it. Just YESSSS.
Jennifer Lopez: PASS
The Hustlers actress tried and succeeded in standing out on the red carpet. I just don’t know if this embellished gown did her any favours. But that massive Christmas bow is not one of my favourites from Valentino.
Saoirse Ronan: PRAISE!!
Pack up, Saoirse Ronan did not come to play. The Ammonite actress proves her royalty with a shimmering, chainlink Celine dress and one hell of a leg slit.
That’s it. It’s over!!
Lauren Dern: PRAISE
Laura Dern, you never cease to amaze me. This Saint Laurent number reaffirms you as one of my favourite celebs on the entire Golden Globes red carpet. Colourful but classy. Smokin’!
Kerry Washington: Puh-RAISE
I changed my mind, this is the best excuse to not wear a top. Edgy but not too revealing (where it counts), the Altuzarra harness is dripping with so much confidence. *shudders in pleasure*
Phoebe Waller-Bridge: PRAISE
This Fleabag actress pulled off one of the best looks of the night with a suave, sexy-executive suit from Ralph & Russo. If you dress the part of a winner, most times, you become one. Congrats, luv!!
Kristin Cavallari: PASS. Hard…
- What asymmetrical hell did you pull this out of?
- As a fashion designer Kristin, I have to say I’m disappointed. This has a very homecoming prom look and I DON’T like.
- Happy belated birthday, though.
(Most) Honourable mention: Cynthia Erivo
Excuse me? What did you think I was going to say? PRAISES, hunty!
Putting all other debutants to shame and collecting the BUZZ award for Most Expensive dress ever is Cynthia Erivo.
Despite being her first Golden Globes, she went big with this stunning custom Thom Browne. Hand-beaded and hand-embroidered, the ensemble took a whopping 800 hours to create. Oh, and did we mention that she’s wearing US$3 million in jewellery? Well done, mama. Slay away.
See you for the next edition of Pass or Praise: @ The Oscars !!
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy