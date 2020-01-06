Pass or Praise? The best (and worst) dressed at the 2020 Golden Globes

The 77th annual Golden Globe Award show in Los Angeles was littered with surprises but what was on the minds (and tongues) of many were the outfits. BUZZ fam, the red carpet was littered with many hits and misses.

From the comfort of my living room, draped in my finest cotton sweatpants, let’s take a look at some of the best and worst looks:

Gwyneth Paltrow: PASS

The Politician star and executive producer Gwenyth Paltrow should have left this flowing sheer Fendi ensemble at home.

Jennifer Anniston: PRAISE

Now, this is how you pull off Dior Haute Couture! Jennifer Aniston embodies classic beauty in this black strapless frock. Come thru, ma!

Zoë Kravitz: PRAISE

You have to be bold and strong to pull of conflicting polka dots and that’s EXACTLY what the actress did in this custom Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Slay us all, we don’t care.

Billy Porter: PRAISE

The Pose star has been carrying the flag for men’s style and he DID NOT disappoint! Billy Porter, channelling ‘peace, hope and new beginnings’, looked absolutely regal in this custom all-white feathered look courtesy of Alex Vinash.

Yes. Yes, to all of it. Just YESSSS.

Jennifer Lopez: PASS

The Hustlers actress tried and succeeded in standing out on the red carpet. I just don’t know if this embellished gown did her any favours. But that massive Christmas bow is not one of my favourites from Valentino.

Saoirse Ronan: PRAISE!!

Pack up, Saoirse Ronan did not come to play. The Ammonite actress proves her royalty with a shimmering, chainlink Celine dress and one hell of a leg slit.

That’s it. It’s over!!

Lauren Dern: PRAISE

Laura Dern, you never cease to amaze me. This Saint Laurent number reaffirms you as one of my favourite celebs on the entire Golden Globes red carpet. Colourful but classy. Smokin’!

Kerry Washington: Puh-RAISE

I changed my mind, this is the best excuse to not wear a top. Edgy but not too revealing (where it counts), the Altuzarra harness is dripping with so much confidence. *shudders in pleasure*

Phoebe Waller-Bridge: PRAISE

This Fleabag actress pulled off one of the best looks of the night with a suave, sexy-executive suit from Ralph & Russo. If you dress the part of a winner, most times, you become one. Congrats, luv!!

Kristin Cavallari: PASS. Hard…

What asymmetrical hell did you pull this out of? As a fashion designer Kristin, I have to say I’m disappointed. This has a very homecoming prom look and I DON’T like. Happy belated birthday, though.

(Most) Honourable mention: Cynthia Erivo

Excuse me? What did you think I was going to say? PRAISES, hunty!

Putting all other debutants to shame and collecting the BUZZ award for Most Expensive dress ever is Cynthia Erivo.

Despite being her first Golden Globes, she went big with this stunning custom Thom Browne. Hand-beaded and hand-embroidered, the ensemble took a whopping 800 hours to create. Oh, and did we mention that she’s wearing US$3 million in jewellery? Well done, mama. Slay away.

See you for the next edition of Pass or Praise: @ The Oscars !!