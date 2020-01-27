Pass or Praise? The best (and worst) dressed at the 2020 Grammy Awards

Los Angelesâ€™ STAPLES Center took the spotlight once again as the 62nd Grammy Awards was nothing short of â€˜interestingâ€™.

Imagine having your greatest spectacle in the shadow of Kobe Bryant and his daughter ? Giannaâ€™s death

It takes guts (and millions already spent), I must say.

The red carpet was the scene of many a fashion statement (and mistake) on Sunday, January 26, and BUZZ fam, you already know the deal.

I had a dream, from the four-edged safety of my work cubicle, that the outfits from musicâ€™s biggest night are about to get draggedâ€¦

Itâ€™s Pass or Praise, the Grammy edition. Joan Rivers, I hope I make you proud!

Guapdad 4000: PASSSSSS

Ay yo, Rapunzel, let down your durag!

*snickers* Okay, Iâ€™m sorry for the pass (well not really) but I must say, Iâ€™m heavily disturbed and not impressed by that flowing durag. The suit, the white Timbs and that ten-foot durag train, *squints judgingly* youâ€™re from New York, arenâ€™t you?

*Googles*

Cultural appropriation, I hope New Yorkers sue. Next!

Lil Nas X: PRAISE

When Doja Cat said Hot Pink, Ÿ—£ï¸Â THIS IS Ÿ—£ï¸Â WHAT Ÿ—£ï¸Â SHE MEANTŸ—£ï¸Â !

You can soothe my fashion indigestion anytime, you tall Pepto-Bismol. And that harness? *shudders*

That custom-studded Versace is just â€“ I couldnâ€™t be prouder of the gay yeehaw agenda. Watching the religious zealots and racist country folk froth at the mouth was very satisfying.

Billie Eilish: Pra- No. PASS

Custom, lime green and black Gucci from head-to-toe. *winces* I mean, I wanna like it, but somehow, I feel Iâ€™ve seen you in this before.

Nerdy doesnâ€™t always mean fashion-forward, and I make no apologies.

Congrats on your Grammy sweep though!

Lizzo: PRAISE

Such a vision, Lizzo.

Iâ€™m here for all dat bawdy! Looking absolutely regal in a custom Versace dress embroidered with Swarovski crystals, Lizzo came to step on NECKS.

Donâ€™t let up on us, Lizzo, we can take it!

Shaun Ross: PASS

Shaun, Iâ€™m disappointed. You being a model shouldâ€™ve granted you the foresight to know pushing the envelope is NOT always the best idea.

Now donâ€™t get me wrong, I love the attention to detail and it takes balls to stay dedicated to a pearl-encrusted coat and matching boots. I just think the ocean would have benefitted from you not pilfering its resources.

I already forgive you, luv.

Tyler the Creator: PASS

What in the Suite Life of Zach and Cody is this, Tyler?

So, you just gonna wear a bellboy suit to the Grammys in a bellboy suit for the red carpet in a bellboy suit for the Grammys?

*throws my chandelier at you*

So disrespectful.

Koffee: PRAISE!

Jamaicaâ€™s history-making young reggae superstar looked heartwarmingly comfortable in a black-and-white suit. That Grammy award does make that outfit pop, wouldnâ€™t you say?

PS: Koffee, stay as pure as you are.

Billy Porter: PRAISE

*tears up*

I swear, every single time I see you, you never cease to amaze me.

Channelling fierce introverted realness, Billy stepped out in a turquoise-coloured, crystal-encrusted jumpsuit with silver fringes from Baja East. That automated fringe curtain that opens and closes with the touch of a button â€“ a task delegated to Porterâ€™s assistant â€“ is GOALS. Brava.

Bebe Rexha: PRAISE

And the award for â€˜comfiest glamâ€™ goes toâ€¦

Bebe, this custom Christian Cowan take on the classic tux does much for the eyes â€“ all while staying sparkly, sexy and â™¬â™¬â™¬â™¬!I donâ€™t need anything to keep me satisfied

Those breathing-room, comfort pants are to die for. Come thru, ma!

Gwen Stefani: PASS

I mean, on one hand, you know what you like, and I canâ€™t drag you for that.

On the other hand, you better take this drag!

How dare you subject me to a dress variation Iâ€™ve seen from you a MILLION times?!

Iâ€™m offended and Dolce & Gabbana normally does the opposite for me.

Itâ€™s okay-ish but nothing to write home about. But if you and Blake Shelton are happy, who am I to care?

Lana Del Rey: PASS.

Look what you made me do, Lana?

Just look!!

I demand an apology, for the sole reason of being unable to unsee this fashion nightmare. Sparkly but unremarkable.

Please donâ€™t misunderstand, Iâ€™m happy you were happy to just hop to a mall and buy a dress, but did it HAVE TO be so ugly?

Grammy-time madness but hey. *shrugs*

FKA Twigs: Puh-RAISE!!

*convulses fashionably*

This is what I expect from my favourite British artiste. Serving all the DRAMA and I love it!

Strutting in an Ed Marler ensemble and giving me a sexy, gothic Red Riding Hood meets Savage x Fenty vibe â€“ thereâ€™s so much happening but only you could pull it off.

Ariana Grande: PRAISE

You just had to know at least someone would rock a proper ballgown to the Grammys and Iâ€™m so glad it was my forever ponytail princess!

My QUEEN of extra, parading in a huge-skirted Giambattista Valli number, served fairy-tale fantasy with a smoky ombre undertone.

But wait! There moreâ€¦ Who said you needed to wear just one outfit to musicâ€™s biggest night?

She came back out onto the red carpet in a massive grey Schiaparelli ballgown.

Whew! My edges have been claimedâ€¦onto the Oscars!