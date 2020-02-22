Passengers upset after first leg of Welcome to Jamrock cruise gets cancelled

Passengers upset after first leg of Welcome to Jamrock cruise gets cancelledSaturday, February 22, 2020
|
The much-anticipated
Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise has left some future passengers disappointed
due to the cancellation of Cruise One that was set for November 30 to December
5.
In a statement released on Monday, organisers claimed the reason for the cancellation is due to “unforeseen circumstances beyond their control”.
The limited information given to anticipated cruisers has been met with mixed reaction from persons on social media.
“I think that all of us who booked the cruise deserve a better explanation than ‘Unforeseen Circumstances’,” one person said.
Another added: “And as I re-read…technically this post isn’t even an apology, it’s an announcement. No apology for the inconvenience, disappointment or confusion caused to others.”
Though passengers are disappointed some have recommended that the organisers purchase their own cruise ship as they believe the company that was chartered cannot facilitate the Welcome to Jamrock cruise.
In the meantime, the cruise organisers have been refunding passengers who had booked the cruise for November 30 to December 5, 2020.
Cruise Two will go ahead as planned from December 5 to 10. It leaves from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and will make stops in Ocho Rios and Montego Bay in Jamaica before returning to the United States.
