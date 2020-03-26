Peace and love to the world: Tarrus Riley sharing ‘good vibrations’ during COVID-19 pandemic

Peace and love to the world: Tarrus Riley sharing ‘good vibrations’ during COVID-19 pandemicThursday, March 26, 2020
|
With many challenges now taking place on social media,
reggae singer Tarrus Riley is using his influence to spread positivity in a
time of great uncertainty.
He recently started the #peaceandlovetotheworld challenge. In this activity, entertainers, both local and international, as well as their fans, are encouraged to share their rendition of reggae legend Bob Marleyâ€™s 1977 hit song, Three Little Birds.
The challenge has kicked off with entertainers such as British singer Estelle and Ghanaian artiste Stone Bwoy, as well as dancehall artistes Cham, Kranium, and Noah Powa, also taking part. Reggae artistes like Jesse Royal, Peetah Morgan, Romain Virgo and comedian Majah Hype have all joined in on the challenge.
The purpose of the challenge is to spread positivity and good vibrations from the Caribbean to the world as COVID-19 continues to spread, negatively impacting lives and many economies.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy