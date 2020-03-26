Peace and love to the world: Tarrus Riley sharing ‘good vibrations’ during COVID-19 pandemic

With many challenges now taking place on social media,

reggae singer Tarrus Riley is using his influence to spread positivity in a

time of great uncertainty.

He recently started the #peaceandlovetotheworld challenge. In this activity, entertainers, both local and international, as well as their fans, are encouraged to share their rendition of reggae legend Bob Marleyâ€™s 1977 hit song, Three Little Birds.

View this post on Instagram 1ness Time Sending Out Good Vibrations with Ÿ¶ Feel free to Join In Singers n NonSingersŸ˜‚ Tag ur Fav Singa from anywhere in the Caribbean #peaceandlovetotheworldŸ’›ŸŒA post shared by Tarrus Riley (@tarrusrileyja) on Mar 24, 2020 at 1:03pm PDT

The challenge has kicked off with entertainers such as British singer Estelle and Ghanaian artiste Stone Bwoy, as well as dancehall artistes Cham, Kranium, and Noah Powa, also taking part. Reggae artistes like Jesse Royal, Peetah Morgan, Romain Virgo and comedian Majah Hype have all joined in on the challenge.

View this post on Instagram Salute @estelledarlings Pure n True Why Worry When u Can SingŸ’›Ÿ™Ÿ¾ GoodVibes Gr8 Sounds #DontWorryA post shared by Tarrus Riley (@tarrusrileyja) on Mar 24, 2020 at 3:00pm PDT

The purpose of the challenge is to spread positivity and good vibrations from the Caribbean to the world as COVID-19 continues to spread, negatively impacting lives and many economies.