Petty baby on board! Nicki Minaj is pregnant

Petty baby on board! Nicki Minaj is pregnantMonday, July 20, 2020
|
Nicki Minaj is pregnant!
For weeks, the rumour mill has been speculating that the Anaconda rapper is pregnant with her first child with husband Kenneth Petty, and today offered confirmation on her Instagram account.
The artiste, born Onika Maraj, shared the news in a to-the-point post with the hashtag â€œ#preggersâ€.
The photo, which racked up more than two million likes within the first half hour of posting, shows Minaj wearing a pastel themed two-piece kneeling on large, pink pillowy surface and holding her stomach with both hands.
A slew of celebrities extended congratulations to her including Juicy J, Sam Smith, Tinashe, LaLa, Halle Berry and Draya Michele.
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty got married on October 22, 2019.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy