Petty baby on board! Nicki Minaj is pregnant

Nicki Minaj is pregnant!

For weeks, the rumour mill has been speculating that the Anaconda rapper is pregnant with her first child with husband Kenneth Petty, and today offered confirmation on her Instagram account.

The artiste, born Onika Maraj, shared the news in a to-the-point post with the hashtag â€œ#preggersâ€.

View this post on Instagram #Preggers Ÿ’›A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on Jul 20, 2020 at 7:21am PDT

The photo, which racked up more than two million likes within the first half hour of posting, shows Minaj wearing a pastel themed two-piece kneeling on large, pink pillowy surface and holding her stomach with both hands.

A slew of celebrities extended congratulations to her including Juicy J, Sam Smith, Tinashe, LaLa, Halle Berry and Draya Michele.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty got married on October 22, 2019.