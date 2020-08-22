“Piece of my heart”: Spice showers son with lavish gifts on birthday

“Piece of my heart”: Spice showers son with lavish gifts on birthdaySaturday, August 22, 2020
Dancehall artiste Spice has been making the news for her
The Black Hypocrisy singer shared a video of her son, Nicholasâ€™ birthday today, August 22, which showed just how much the mother of two treats her kids.
The video shows Spice and her daughter NichoLatoy standing outside Nicolasâ€™s bedroom where a line of gifts stretch from the doorway down the staircase and into a room where a sleek motor bike stands underneath a sign that says â€œHappy birthday Nichoâ€.
Spice, born Grace Hamilton, who sounds choked up throughout the video, says her daughter is a â€œgood sportâ€ by being as excited for her brother as if it were her own birthday. Â The impressive stretch of presents include designer gifts from Versace and Louis Vuitton.
She captioned the video â€œJust a single mother always trying to make my kids happy. Grateful to be able to give them what I Never had. Happy birthday again mi one sonâ€
In another post that showed a series of photos with the birthday boy, Spice said, â€œHereâ€™s a piece of my heart in human form. Please Help me wish my one son Nicholas a #HappyBirthday. I canâ€™t believe you getting so big one. Thank you for changing my life and giving me a reason to work extremely hard.â€
Spice recently celebrated her birthday on August 6.
