“Piece of my heart”: Spice showers son with lavish gifts on birthday

The Black Hypocrisy singer shared a video of her son, Nicholas’ birthday today, August 22, which showed just how much the mother of two treats her kids.

The video shows Spice and her daughter NichoLatoy standing outside Nicolas’s bedroom where a line of gifts stretch from the doorway down the staircase and into a room where a sleek motor bike stands underneath a sign that says “Happy birthday Nichoâ€.

Spice, born Grace Hamilton, who sounds choked up throughout the video, says her daughter is a “good sport†by being as excited for her brother as if it were her own birthday.  The impressive stretch of presents include designer gifts from Versace and Louis Vuitton.

In another post that showed a series of photos with the birthday boy, Spice said, “Here’s a piece of my heart in human form. Please Help me wish my one son Nicholas a #HappyBirthday. I can’t believe you getting so big one. Thank you for changing my life and giving me a reason to work extremely hard.â€

Spice recently celebrated her birthday on August 6.