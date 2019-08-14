PiecesByRush: Young fashion stylist making waves in Jamaica

Besides being recognized as one of the most beautiful Caribbean islands in the world and being built on a great variety of personalities, Jamaica is also recognized for its ability to produce multifaceted creative beings who are capable of navigating multiple roles simultaneously.

Ryan Gardner, 32, who is known as Rush is one such prime example. He operates in the capacity of an entrepreneur – owner of online clothing store – and as a representative at the Jamaica National (JN) bank.PiecesByRush

View this post on Instagram #repost #available #buyitnowA post shared by PiecesByRush?????? (@piecesbyrush) on Apr 16, 2019 at 9:49am PDT

Back in 2015, after tabling possible ways of generating a second income while ensuring that this new venture conflates with something that he naturally loves, he says it dawned on him to capitalize on his passion by operating his own online clothing store branded as PiecesByRush.

Despite the rise in more and more Jamaicans moving towards owning their own online clothing boutique, that did not deter the Styling Consultant and lover of fashion to chase his dreams. Instead, he was willing to take a leap of faith.

Gardner boldly explains that love for fashion is hereditary in his family; he could not escape his destiny. His mother was known for her outrageous attires along with other members of his family, from whom he drew creative ideas and morphed into his own unique and authentic style.

The four-year-old clothing business has been making its way seeing the bodies of media and TV personality Terri Karelle Reid, Miss Kitty and other well-known Jamaican personalities. offers high-quality female clothing that is carefully selected from international brands that are shipped based on their needs.PiecesByRush

The styling consultant highlights that women are more open to creative and new ideas as opposed to some men who limit themselves to a particular style – primarily owing to the narrative that is crafted by society on how a man should operate and dress. This makes it difficult to cater to males in Jamaica, Gardner shared in an exclusive interview with Buzz.

The fashion enthusiast also noted that the cost for male clothing is far more costly than those for females, thus making it easier for him to cater to female clients.

For Gardner, balancing two jobs is like riding a bike. However, he shared that priority and first preference is allocated to his passion and love at all time, . PiecesByRush







He shared that as an entrepreneur and aspiring entrepreneur it is imperative that time is given to one’s personal business to ensure that it grows abundantly, whilst not eschewing the responsibilities of your main job.

His work can be located through the following hashtags #bebold #bestylish and #bedifferent.

— Story written by Andre Cooper