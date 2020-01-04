Pink donates $500,000 to Australian wildfire efforts

Pink donates $500,000 to Australian wildfire effortsSaturday, January 04, 2020
|
Pink has pledged to donate $500,000 to those battling the Australian wildfires.
The Just Give Me A Reason hitmaker has vowed to donate the hefty amount to help support the terrible fires Down Under as well as encouraging others to donate too.
Sharing links to where others can donate to her seven million Instagram followers, Pink captioned it: “I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz (sic)”
Also pledging their support for those working to limit the devastation of the fires are Naomi Watts, Hugh Jackman and Suicide Squad star Jai Courtney
Naomi wrote: “This was my last eve in Byron, NSW, Australia. To get a sense of how beautiful the wildlife regularly sounds… Please turn up the volume. The fires have been truly horrendous. It’s so upsetting and worrying. So much wildlife already lost. And still much of the summer ahead. My heart goes out to those who’ve lost loved ones and homes. Big gratitude to the brave firemen who literally haven’t stopped during the holidays!! Heartbroken for all the animals, plants and land… for rain #tbt (sic)”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy