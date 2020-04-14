Pink’s coronavirus battle was ‘intense’Tuesday, April 14, 2020
|
Pink’s battle with coronavirus was “intense”, according to her husband Carey Hart, who says both she and their son Jameson were “extremely sick”.
The Raise Your Glass hitmaker previously revealed she and her three-year-old son Jameson—her youngest child with Carey—had contracted the highly contagious respiratory condition.
And now, Carey—who also has daughter Willow, eight, with Pink—has opened up on watching his wife and son battle the virus, which left them “extremely sick”.
The retired motocross star said: “It was intense. They both got extremely sick. My son probably got the worst of the two of them and it debunks the whole theory that this only hits old people.”
Carey, 44, explained Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, “got it pretty bad” as she already suffers from asthma, which affects her breathing.
The whole family have been self-isolating since the middle of March, and Carey says it was a few days after they went into “full quarantine” that Pink and Jameson started to feel ill. And Carey also said both he and his daughter Willow have had “zero symptoms”, but insisted they still quarantined themselves just in case.
