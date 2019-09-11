Pizza Hut takes a slice out of Jamaica’s gaming industry

With

events like C.A.G.E (COSPLAY.ANIMATION.GAMING.ESPORTS) and Animecom Fest

drawing the millennial demographic in their numbers for 2019, one member of

corporate Jamaica has started to take notice.

The Jamaican arm of the international restaurant chain, Pizza Hut, was at the forefront at C.A.G.E as title sponsor, providing not only their brand of snacks and treats to everyone, but the prize money, gifts, trophies and medals, especially for the eSports competition that was part of the event.

“We are proud to say we were the first corporate supporter of this exciting niche market filled with many young, energetic and enthusiastic individuals. Pizza Hut was the title sponsor for this year’s C.A.G.E event through monetary support, marketing and promotional support, and planning and execution,” explained Levene Sheriff, marketing officer at Pizza Hut Jamaica.

Sheriff sees eSports and her brand as a perfect combination.

“Globally, eSports is one of the fastest-growing industries globally with a more than 38 per cent increase in revenue yearly. The eSports scene in Jamaica has grown exponentially over the past five years, with Jamaica leading the charge regionally as the participant base, consisting of persons from as young as six to as old as 50, continues to grow,” she said.

Sheriff also added that Pizza Hut has found its way into the video game culture internationally and the local alignment is only natural.

“C.A.G.E was the first event of its kind in Jamaica. However, internationally the Pizza Hut brand has partnered with XBOX LIVE to introduce an app that allows gamers to purchase gaming items from the Pizza Hut menu in 2013. In 2009, the brand also added pizza to the gaming world by opening a virtual restaurant in the video game Mario Party 9. The brand has been making its rounds in the industry, and Pizza Hut Jamaica certainly expects to become a bigger part of the gaming landscape locally,” she said.

Sheriff explained that their sponsorship of events like C.A.G.E happened because the company felt that their ethos matched that of their target audience.

“We facilitate fun and enjoyment, and as such, we wanted to be aligned with these like-minded individuals and give them the push they need to grow in an industry that hasn’t always gotten the spotlight that it deserves,” she said.

— Written by Nichola Beckford