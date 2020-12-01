Planning ahead: Reggae Sunsplash will be staged virtually in 2021

The

organisers of Reggae Sunsplash are not waiting to see what will happen with the

coronavirus pandemic. Instead, they are already planning to stage the event virtually

in 2021.

The event was staged via YouTube on the weekend and attracted thousands of viewers who tuned in to see the likes of Dexta Daps, Capleton, Agent Sasco, Richie Spice, Tanya Stephens, Romain Virgo, Masicka, Jesse Royal and Ras-I.

The organisers opted to stage the virtual festival, as opposed to completely abandoning plans of Reggae Sunsplash’s return after a 14-year absence.

With the number COVID-19 cases increasing worldwide and no timeline for when the pandemic will come to an end, the organisers are opting to use the virtual format again next year.

“We are definitely going virtual once again come next year. There is so much more we can do with a virtual presentation; the possibilities are really endless. And so much more people we can reach; all we have to do is plan,” executive producer of the festival, Tyrone Wilson, told the Jamaica Observer in a recent interview.

“This year, we did not have the time to do a lot of forward planning as we were waiting to see what was in store with the pandemic. We don’t want to be in that situation next year where we are waiting to see what is going to happen… we don’t want to wait, so we have taken the decision to keep it virtual, but add lots more to make it a really special kind of event.”

With this in mind, he said that they are already planning for next year, and he is confident that it will be bigger and better based on the good reception the festival got this year when it returned to Jamaica’s music landscape.