Plug the leaks! Samsung’s latest phones hit web ahead of launch

The much-anticipated addition to the Samsung smartphone family, the Galaxy S2, has leaked!

The new phone reportedly has an optional S pen which was previously exclusive to its Note series.

The leaked images also show the S Pen and a compatible S21 Ultra flip case, which stylus users may want to spring for as the case will have a place to store the S Pen when not in use.

Additionally, camera specs were detailed, with the Galaxy S21 and Plus version both having a 12MP f/1.8 main camera, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide one, a 64MP f/2.0 telephoto one, and a 10MP f/2.2 front-facing one.

What’s more, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is said to have a traditional telephoto lens in addition to the periscope module.

Below are some additional specs that were revealed by CNET:

Galaxy S21

Price: $850-$899

Size: 6.2-inches

Colors: Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink, Phantom Gray and Phantom White

Display: FHD+ LTPS, 120hz

Software: One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

CPU: Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100

Battery: 4,000 mAh

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1

Rear camera: Ultra wide: 12MP; Main: 12MP; Telephoto: 64MP

Galaxy S21 Plus

Price: $1,050-$1,099

Size: 6.7-inches

Colors: Phantom Silver, Phantom Black and Phantom Violet

Display: FHD+ LTPS, 120hz

Software: One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

CPU: Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100

Battery: 4,800 mAh

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1

Rear camera: Ultra wide: 12MP; Main: 12MP; Telephoto: 64MP

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Price: $1,250-$1,299

Size: 6.8-inches

Colors: Phantom Black and Phantom Silver

Display: FHD+ LTPS, 120hz

Software: One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

CPU: Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1

Rear camera: Ultra wide: 12MP; Main: 108MP, Gen 2 sensor; 3X Optical: 10MP; 10X Optical: 10MP

We can’t wait to see what else is revealed ahead of next week’s launch.