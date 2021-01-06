Plug the leaks! Samsung’s latest phones hit web ahead of launch

Plug the leaks! Samsung’s latest phones hit web ahead of launchWednesday, January 06, 2021
The much-anticipated addition to the Samsung smartphone family, the Galaxy S2, has leaked!
The new phone reportedly has an optional S pen which was previously exclusive to its Note series.
The leaked images also show the S Pen and a compatible S21 Ultra flip case, which stylus users may want to spring for as the case will have a place to store the S Pen when not in use.
Additionally, camera specs were detailed, with the Galaxy S21 and Plus version both having a 12MP f/1.8 main camera, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide one, a 64MP f/2.0 telephoto one, and a 10MP f/2.2 front-facing one.
What’s more, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is said to have a traditional telephoto lens in addition to the periscope module.
Below are some additional specs that were revealed by CNET:
Galaxy S21
- Price: $850-$899
- Size: 6.2-inches
- Colors: Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink, Phantom Gray and Phantom White
- Display: FHD+ LTPS, 120hz
- Software: One UI 3.1 based on Android 11
- CPU: Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100
- Battery: 4,000 mAh
- Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
- Rear camera: Ultra wide: 12MP; Main: 12MP; Telephoto: 64MP
Galaxy S21 Plus
- Price: $1,050-$1,099
- Size: 6.7-inches
- Colors: Phantom Silver, Phantom Black and Phantom Violet
- Display: FHD+ LTPS, 120hz
- Software: One UI 3.1 based on Android 11
- CPU: Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100
- Battery: 4,800 mAh
- Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
- Rear camera: Ultra wide: 12MP; Main: 12MP; Telephoto: 64MP
Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Price: $1,250-$1,299
- Size: 6.8-inches
- Colors: Phantom Black and Phantom Silver
- Display: FHD+ LTPS, 120hz
- Software: One UI 3.1 based on Android 11
- CPU: Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100
- Battery: 5,000 mAh
- Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1
- Rear camera: Ultra wide: 12MP; Main: 108MP, Gen 2 sensor; 3X Optical: 10MP; 10X Optical: 10MP
We can’t wait to see what else is revealed ahead of next week’s launch.
