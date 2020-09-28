Point of View: ZJ Liquid to release album this week

Many heard ZJ

Liquid’s voice in a song for the first time when he did Wifey Walk Out in

2010. It seems there’s no turning back for him, as he plans to release a new album

in a few days.

The popular disc jock will release his album, Point of View, on October 2, a day before his birthday. He had planned to drop it in August but opted to delay its release because he wanted it to include more collaborations.

The album will feature acts like I-Octane, Beenie Man, Dean Fraser, Vershon, Konshens, Verse Simmonds, Ishawna, K Coneil and Dane Ray. Production work was done by ZJ Liquid, Dane Ray and Seanizzle, the man who produced the disc jock’s breakout track on the ‘One Day’ Rhythm.

ZJ Liquid, who released an EP in 2018 called Mobay Son, said that the album will show his growth as an entertainer.

“Well, the title of the album means it’s just my music from my view, my vibes…I am doing higher quality, higher level and different vibes of music but still representing for the females. I have grown and I am more experienced to a wider variety of music right now, so this will be reflected on the album,” he said.