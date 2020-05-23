Police interrupt Beenie Man/Bounty Killer Verzuz battle

Only in Jamaica!

In the time of COVID-19, the Verzuz battle took over Instagram and the world but not even a global streaming audience is seemingly above the law.

In the midst of the highly-anticipated clash between dancehall greats Beenie Man and Bounty Killer, law enforcement officers seemingly entered the studio hosting the musical battle.

The police showed up at the Beenie vs Bounty Killer â€” A little bit broke (@ella_LOCO) #Verzuz and look at how Beenie handled the situation. This is the most Jamaican shit Iâ€™ve seen all day Ÿ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/QRUFEyycKiMay 24, 2020

While the audience of just under 400 thousand people tuned in to the Instagram live stream could only hear Beenie Manâ€™s half of the exchange, it would seem that the police officer(s) wanted to bring a halt to the event.

As Bounty Killer stepped away, Beenie Man was repeatedly seen looking off screen, speaking with someone and trying to explain that they were playing to an international audinece of hundreds of thousands. At several points, he could be heard asking â€˜Do you want to be that guyâ€™?

At one point, he directed a question to â€œKrystalâ€, whom we assume to be his partner and mother of his youngest child, Krystal Tomlinson. Beenie Man could be heard asking her if everything was okay, to which the response was unheard.

After what seemed an eternity, but was really about a minute and a half, it seems the police officer(s) left the room as Beenie Man was heard calling Bounty Killer back to stage, saying the police had departed and were outside. The Verzuz battle restarted shortly after.

Itâ€™s not yet clear why the police entered however, Jamaica is under a COVID-19 curfew which began at 8:00 p.m and would have been in effect for about 20 minutes when the disruption came.

More details to come.