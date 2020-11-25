‘Politricks!’ Popcaan reacts to Grammy snub

‘Politricks!’ Popcaan reacts to Grammy snubWednesday, November 25, 2020
|
The nominees for Best Reggae Album category for next yearâ€™s Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday. And many were disappointed that dancehall artiste Popcaan was snubbed.
Related story: Toots Hibbert and Buju Banton among Grammy nominees for â€˜Best Reggae Albumâ€™
His album Fixtape has achieved many accolades since it was released in August. The album debuted on the Billboard 200 at 94 and was the sixth-best debut of the week. It was also hailed as â€˜Best New Musicâ€™ of the week by American online music publicationÂ Pitchfork. Additionally, former US president, Barack Obama included a single from the album- Twist and Turn on his 2020 summer playlist.
So itâ€™s understandable that many expected the album that has been doing so well to be nominated-including Popcaan himself. While congratulating the nominees, Popcaan vented his frustration at what he deemed to be â€œcorruptionâ€ at the Grammys.
â€œBig up the nominees for this year grammy SALUTE!!!!âœŠâœŠâœŠÂ @recordingacademyÂ differently tho unu corruption levels high nuh b**bocl**t!! We unstoppable tho dancehall musicŸ’ªŸ¿Ÿ’ªŸ¿ we nah stop until unu accept we.Â #UNRULYFOREVERSOLIDÂ mi unruly family them me love unu â¤ï¸Â #POLITRICKS,â€ he wrote on Instagram.
Fans of the â€˜Unruly Bossâ€™ were in total agreement.
â€œMi love how u post this. Dem fi get a biiiiiiiiig board bax because dem more than fava eeediot now! Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Â #FixtapeÂ done fix up d world. A wah do dem!!!!!!! A it a play PRESENTLY!,â€ one fan commented.
â€œThis yearâ€™s Grammy is scam,â€ another said.
Fellow artiste, Chris Martin also shared similiar sentiments.
â€œNah talk like mi know how it go eno, but to me still Poppy fi get nominated fi da Grammy sumn deh,â€ he posted on his Instagram story.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy