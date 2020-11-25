‘Politricks!’ Popcaan reacts to Grammy snub

The nominees for Best Reggae Album category for next yearâ€™s Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday. And many were disappointed that dancehall artiste Popcaan was snubbed.

Related story: Toots Hibbert and Buju Banton among Grammy nominees for â€˜Best Reggae Albumâ€™

His album Fixtape has achieved many accolades since it was released in August. The album debuted on the Billboard 200 at 94 and was the sixth-best debut of the week. It was also hailed as â€˜Best New Musicâ€™ of the week by American online music publicationÂ Pitchfork. Additionally, former US president, Barack Obama included a single from the album- Twist and Turn on his 2020 summer playlist.

So itâ€™s understandable that many expected the album that has been doing so well to be nominated-including Popcaan himself. While congratulating the nominees, Popcaan vented his frustration at what he deemed to be â€œcorruptionâ€ at the Grammys.

â€œBig up the nominees for this year grammy SALUTE!!!!âœŠâœŠâœŠÂ @recordingacademyÂ differently tho unu corruption levels high nuh b**bocl**t!! We unstoppable tho dancehall musicŸ’ªŸ¿Ÿ’ªŸ¿ we nah stop until unu accept we.Â #UNRULYFOREVERSOLIDÂ mi unruly family them me love unu â¤ï¸Â #POLITRICKS,â€ he wrote on Instagram.

Fans of the â€˜Unruly Bossâ€™ were in total agreement.

â€œMi love how u post this. Dem fi get a biiiiiiiiig board bax because dem more than fava eeediot now! Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Â #FixtapeÂ done fix up d world. A wah do dem!!!!!!! A it a play PRESENTLY!,â€ one fan commented.

â€œThis yearâ€™s Grammy is scam,â€ another said.

Fellow artiste, Chris Martin also shared similiar sentiments.

â€œNah talk like mi know how it go eno, but to me still Poppy fi get nominated fi da Grammy sumn deh,â€ he posted on his Instagram story.