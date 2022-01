‘Politricks!’ Popcaan reacts to Grammy snub

The nominees for Best Reggae Album category for next year’s Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday. And many were disappointed that dancehall artiste Popcaan was snubbed.

His album Fixtape has achieved many accolades since it was released in August. The album debuted on the Billboard 200 at 94 and was the sixth-best debut of the week. It was also hailed as ‘Best New Music’ of the week by American online music publication Pitchfork. Additionally, former US president, Barack Obama included a single from the album- Twist and Turn on his 2020 summer playlist.

So it’s understandable that many expected the album that has been doing so well to be nominated-including Popcaan himself. While congratulating the nominees, Popcaan vented his frustration at what he deemed to be “corruption†at the Grammys.

“Big up the nominees for this year grammy SALUTE!!!!✊✊✊ @recordingacademy differently tho unu corruption levels high nuh b**bocl**t!! We unstoppable tho dancehall musicŸ’ªŸ¿Ÿ’ªŸ¿ we nah stop until unu accept we. #UNRULYFOREVERSOLID mi unruly family them me love unu â¤ï¸Â #POLITRICKS,†he wrote on Instagram.

Fans of the ‘Unruly Boss’ were in total agreement.

“Mi love how u post this. Dem fi get a biiiiiiiiig board bax because dem more than fava eeediot now! Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Â #Fixtape done fix up d world. A wah do dem!!!!!!! A it a play PRESENTLY!,†one fan commented.

“This year’s Grammy is scam,†another said.

Fellow artiste, Chris Martin also shared similiar sentiments.

“Nah talk like mi know how it go eno, but to me still Poppy fi get nominated fi da Grammy sumn deh,†he posted on his Instagram story.