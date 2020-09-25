Poor decision: Celebrities drag Tory Lanez for releasing album about Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting

Poor decision: Celebrities drag Tory Lanez for releasing album about Megan Thee Stallion’s shootingFriday, September 25, 2020
Controversy sells. We know that, and apparently so does rapper, Tory Lanez.
But after releasing an entire album to address the allegations that he shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot, some people thought he went too far.
Actress, Keke Palmer expressed her displeasure at Lanezâ€™s attempt to profit from the incident in a short video posted on her Instagram.
â€œI really hate how Meganâ€™s word isnâ€™t enough for some of yâ€™all. I know â€œwe werenâ€™t thereâ€ but it feels insensitive to exploit the details of your relationship with someone in an attempt to excuse your own behavior and gain popularity,â€ she said.
Poor Decision
â€œIt feels the opposite of accountable, almost seems narcissistic and I think toxic if we as a society say itâ€™s okay,â€ she added. â€œI donâ€™t wish bad on anyone! People make mistakes and can grow from them. However, not at the expense of someone who was put in a victimizing situation.â€
Rapper, Rick Ross called Lanezâ€™s album a â€˜poor decisionâ€™.
â€œTory Lanez, poor decision brothaâ€™ dropping that project so soon after Breonna Taylor. We gotta respect these sisters, that ainâ€™t how you address the accusations with the sister. You ainâ€™t getting no money with that sh*t,â€ he said.
Later on, he came back to take a jab at Toryâ€™s height by showing off a tiny car, which he said he bought for him.
And after he was name-dropped in the track Sorry But I Had To, basketball player JR Smith, had a few things to say.
â€œThis clowns shoots a female and yâ€™all listening to his music like its ok. Tory Lanez you are a straight clown, and tell whoever to hit my line itâ€™s whatever,â€ he wrote on his Instagram story.
Lanez is yet to respond to any of these comments.
