Popcaan and Daily Paper partner on new clothing collection

Dancehall star Popcaan, through his Unruly brand clothing line, has entered into a partnership with Dutch fashion house, Daily Paper to release a clothing collection.

The line is made up mainly of men’s wear and includes an assortment of hoodies, shirts, balaclavas, and other items that are emblazoned with the Daily Paper and Unruly brands.

On Monday, there was an official launch for the collaboration, which was held at Daily Paper’s flagship store in London. It provided access for a limited few to see and in some cases get an early start on buying the merchandise.

However, in short order, fans and others should be able to access the clothing for purchase. On Thursday, they’ll become available in-store and over the internet.

This partnership is a major boost for Popcaan’s own Unruly brand which has been in operation since 2018. And through which he retails clothing and cannabis tea.

For its part, Daily Paper has grown in prominence since it was established in 2012. It has an assortment of clothing items for men and women to include clothing shoes and accessories.