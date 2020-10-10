Popcaan and Nigerian star Davido team up again

Dancehall

artiste Popcaan has teamed up with Nigerian star Davido for another track

called Comfortable.

The song was also done by Canadian rapper Preme, who shared an animated video for the song on his YouTube channel on Friday, the same day it was released. Â

Already, fans seem to be falling in love with the track based on the more than 400 comments made after Popcaan shared a part of the song on Instagram.

â€œAnother international hot collab my G. Grammy is a must,â€ one person said.

â€œYe mi G, crossover! Proper English mek every corner a di earth understand,â€ another added. Â

This is not the first time that Popcaan has teamed up with Davido, who gained worldwide popularity in 2017 when he released hit songs If and Fall. In 2019, they did Risky for the Nigerian starâ€™s album called A Good Time. They have also collaborated for other tracks like Dun Rich in 2018 and My Story in 2017.