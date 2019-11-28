Popcaan becoming a sex symbol? Jamaican entertainer on fitness journey

Popcaan becoming a sex symbol? Jamaican entertainer on fitness journeyThursday, November 28, 2019
|
Dancehall
artiste Popcaan seems to be on a fitness journey, and he might soon become
quite the sex symbol if he is consistent.
A few days ago the Jamaican entertainer posted videos of himself working out with a caption that said: â€œ@unrulyfestÂ prep.â€
On Thursday, Popcaan made another post in which he encouraged his fans to join him on the healthy journey. Of course, he couldnâ€™t leave the fun out of things, as he did a bit of dancing in one of the two videos.
â€œAll a mi fans dem weh waah work out, mi and unuh a workout together. Mi a motivate unuh, and unuh a motivate me. Letâ€™s get it. Healthy living. More water and less sugar. Letâ€™s go,â€ Popcaan said in one of the videos.
In less than an hour, the post was viewed more than 17,000 times with many of his fans applauding him.
