Popcaan becoming a sex symbol? Jamaican entertainer on fitness journey

Dancehall

artiste Popcaan seems to be on a fitness journey, and he might soon become

quite the sex symbol if he is consistent.

A few days ago the Jamaican entertainer posted videos of himself working out with a caption that said: â€œ@unrulyfestÂ prep.â€

View this post on Instagram @unrulyfest prep Ÿ”¥A post shared by 876GUD (@popcaanmusic) on Nov 25, 2019 at 9:39am PST

On Thursday, Popcaan made another post in which he encouraged his fans to join him on the healthy journey. Of course, he couldnâ€™t leave the fun out of things, as he did a bit of dancing in one of the two videos.

View this post on Instagram Crazy businessŸ¤£Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚!!! healthy business alsoŸ’ªŸ¿ #BILLIONPREE out now #MOTIVATION #MOTIVATEDA post shared by 876GUD (@popcaanmusic) on Nov 28, 2019 at 10:22am PST

â€œAll a mi fans dem weh waah work out, mi and unuh a workout together. Mi a motivate unuh, and unuh a motivate me. Letâ€™s get it. Healthy living. More water and less sugar. Letâ€™s go,â€ Popcaan said in one of the videos.

In less than an hour, the post was viewed more than 17,000 times with many of his fans applauding him.