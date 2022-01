Popcaan becoming a sex symbol? Jamaican entertainer on fitness journey

Dancehall

artiste Popcaan seems to be on a fitness journey, and he might soon become

quite the sex symbol if he is consistent.

A few days ago the Jamaican entertainer posted videos of himself working out with a caption that said: “@unrulyfest prep.â€

View this post on Instagram @unrulyfest prep Ÿ”¥A post shared by 876GUD (@popcaanmusic) on Nov 25, 2019 at 9:39am PST

On Thursday, Popcaan made another post in which he encouraged his fans to join him on the healthy journey. Of course, he couldn’t leave the fun out of things, as he did a bit of dancing in one of the two videos.

View this post on Instagram Crazy businessŸ¤£Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚!!! healthy business alsoŸ’ªŸ¿ #BILLIONPREE out now #MOTIVATION #MOTIVATEDA post shared by 876GUD (@popcaanmusic) on Nov 28, 2019 at 10:22am PST

“All a mi fans dem weh waah work out, mi and unuh a workout together. Mi a motivate unuh, and unuh a motivate me. Let’s get it. Healthy living. More water and less sugar. Let’s go,†Popcaan said in one of the videos.

In less than an hour, the post was viewed more than 17,000 times with many of his fans applauding him.