Popcaan, Beres Hammond surprise fans with ‘God Is Love’ video

Popcaan surprised fans yesterday (March

18) when he released visuals for the track God

Is Love with Beres Hammond.

The unexpected drop comes almost three weeks after the pair performed the single to over 100,000 attendees at Hammond’s virtual concert ‘Love From A Distance’.

At the time, no one knew the reflective reggae song would have been given the visual treatment, but its arrival was welcomed by fans of the two.

Featuring clips from the February 28 show, and other moments seemingly shot inside the legendary Harmony House recording studio, the video has racked up almost 175 thousand views since its release.

Among those who’ve shared love for the song are industry names Beenie Man, Jesse Royal, Jada Kingdom and Protoje, who all responded favourably to Popcaan’s promotional post on his Instagram page.

You can check out the official video below: