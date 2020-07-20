Popcaan celebrated birthday in Barbados with Drake, OVO fam

On Sunday (July 19), the Unruly Boss Popcaan, officially fell off the calendar when he celebrated his 32nd birthday. And although a lot of things have been cancelled this year, the celebration of his birth was not going to be one of them.

The Risky artiste flew out to Barbados to meet up with his friend Drake, and videos on social media, showed the two, along with members of Drakeâ€™s record label-OVO, turning it up.

â€œMore life to deÂ Gud! Woiiii Yoiiii!â€ Drake said as he wished Popcaan a happy birthday.

Popcaan signed to OVO in 2018, and the two have formed a friendship since.

But even as he seemed to be enjoying himself, a post of his Instagram said otherwise. â€œItâ€™s honestly not a happy birthday,â€ he shared with fans as he remembered the passing of a member of his entourage- Booker. Booker died in a four-vehicle crash while en route to St Thomas on Sunday (July 5)

Describing his birthday this year as â€œbittersweetâ€, Popcaan is taking comfort in the fact that legends never die.

View this post on Instagram Legends never die rest up my bro, we going miss you family thanks for everything you teach us, and all the energy you gave to the unruly camp. Ÿ¤¦Ÿ¿â€â™‚ï¸â˜¹ï¸ my condolences to the whole family prayers upŸ™Ÿ¿A post shared by 876GUD (@popcaanmusic) on Jul 18, 2020 at 9:53pm PDT

â€œLegends never die rest up my bro, we going miss you familythanks for everything you teach us, and all the energy you gave to the unruly camp. Ÿ¤¦Ÿ¿â€â™‚ï¸â˜¹ï¸ my condolences to the whole family prayers upŸ™Ÿ¿,â€ he wrote.