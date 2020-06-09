Popcaan celebrates daughter’s graduation

Popcaan celebrates daughter’s graduationTuesday, June 09, 2020
|
Popcaan is generally private when
it comes to his personal life, but the joy of seeing his daughter graduate from
preparatory school was definitely a moment to be documented on social media.
In a series of photographs posted to his Instagram account yesterday, the ‘Unruly Boss’ is suited up for the grand milestone, sporting an all-black fit with a red velvet jacket, while his daughter, Rihanna, slayed her blue gown and fresh braids.
Though the post didn’t accompany any details about the moment, his prior post of his daughter said all that needed to be said.
“You are the reason I started taking music serious, the reason I started working harder. One of my first motivation! I love you my princess.”
Rihanna’s feat has since been commended by some of the biggest names in Jamaican music.
“Fam,” Vybz Kartel’s account commented.
“That is it!!! #Congrats Princess!” said Jesse Royal.
“Yea now RiRi…congrats,” added Dre Island.
“Family first,” said Quada.
“Congratulations Ri Ri,” hailed Spice with her signature blue hearts.
Agent Sasco, Protoje, Queen Ifrica, Skillibeng and Lila Iké also showed the youngster some love. Singer Zamuda was even quick to point out their close resemblance.
“Uno look like sister and brother!!”
Other fans echoed something similar.
“I thought it was Poppy mother for a sec,” said one user.
“RiRi soon taller dan you hotskull,” said another.
And then of course came the comments from imagined stepmothers.
“Mi nice clean stepdaughter,” declared one female
“Stepdaughter and suh,” another casually added.
“No mi husband and daughter nice bad, nah lie.”
In any case, the love poured.
Congrats Rihanna!
