Popcaan chats up loyalty to Drake

Popcaan chats up loyalty to DrakeThursday, July 22, 2021
|
Dancehall artiste Popcaan has taken a shot at some naysayers who may have an issue with his friendship with hip hop superstar Drake.
Popcaan took to Twitter where he shared a screenshot of a conversation between himself and the OVO head honcho where Drake referred to Popcaan as his â€œGeneralâ€.
Popcaan used the opportunity to address the issue of loyalty. â€œLoyalty is priceless you canâ€™t run a deposit for some!! Them pray fi the link mash up Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚ OVO Unruly a the same ting,â€ he tweeted.
Itâ€™s uncertain who or what Popcaan may be pointing to specifically, but the post is certain to quiet those who may have begun to worry that the relationship between the pair may have deteriorated.
Recently a painting of Popcaan was spotted in Drakeâ€™s multimillion-dollar mansion in Toronto further suggesting that the link continues to be quite strong.
