Popcaan cops silver certification for ‘Come Over’Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Dancehall artiste Popcaan must be loving life, reaching another year around the sun while also basking in the success of his achievements.
On Monday while the Unruly Boss celebrated his thirty-third birthday, and he was also celebrating the news that the Jorja Smith track Come Over on which he is featured as attained silver status in the United Kingdom.
The track was released in October of last year and received the certification on Friday (July 16). Of note, the song has been doing well on streaming platforms having amassed close to nine million views in nine months.
This latest accomplishment comes just days after news broke that Megan Thee Stallion’s album Good News has sold a million copies and the OVO signee would be getting a platinum plaque for his contribution on the track ‘Intercourse’.
News such as these would place anyone in good spirits and it seems to have done so with the St Thomas native. Celebrating his birthday, Popcaan, made a full return to social media uploading highlights of his birthday.Popcaan also used the opportunity to release the third iteration of his popular ‘Abundant Life Documentary (Words Of Wisdom Part lll).
Fans were able to get a look at Popcaan’s life in recent times while listening to Popcaan read from the bible.
