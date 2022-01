Popcaan declares himself COVID-19 free, Chris Martin goes into isolation

Posing for a pic, while wearing an ‘Unruly’ branded mask, dancehall artiste, Popcaan declared that he is coronavirus free. This is after he was seen at Beenie Man’s birthday party, maskless, and not social distancing.

View this post on Instagram @popcaanmusic Big up always nephew. Ÿ‘ŠŸ¾Ÿ™Ÿ¿ @drummyruffkutt big up mi DrummaA post shared by King Beenie Man (@kingbeenieman) on Aug 23, 2020 at 9:00am PDT

In the latest post on his Instagram account, however, the Risky artiste was encouraging his fans to wear a mask, while pointing them to The Unruly Shop.

“me nuh have no covid 19Ÿ™„a must the glock 19..!!! wear unu mask!!! @theunrulyshop,†he wrote.

He didn’t say if he had actually gotten a coronavirus test done.

View this post on Instagram me nuh have no covid 19Ÿ™„a must the glock 19..!!! wear unu mask!!! @theunrulyshopA post shared by 876GUD (@popcaanmusic) on Aug 24, 2020 at 3:12pm PDT

Beenie Man’s birthday party, held over the weekend, was attended by a number of local celebrities. His daughter, Desha Ravers who was present at his party was also a patron at Usain Bolt’s surprise birthday party held on Friday (August 21).

Bolt has since tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Chris Martin who also attended Usain Bolt’s party is now in isolation while he awaits his coronavirus test result, according to the Jamaica Observer.

“Christopher Martin is isolating himself. He is getting the test done today [yesterday] as a precautionary measure. He is feeling no symptoms but, to be sure, he is self-isolating to secure his family and friends because it is the right thing to do,†his manager, Lyndon “Kingy†Lettman said.