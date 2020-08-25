Popcaan declares himself COVID-19 free, Chris Martin goes into isolation

Popcaan declares himself COVID-19 free, Chris Martin goes into isolationTuesday, August 25, 2020
Posing for a pic, while wearing an â€˜Unrulyâ€™ branded mask, dancehall artiste, Popcaan declared that he is coronavirus free. This is after he was seen at Beenie Manâ€™s birthday party, maskless, and not social distancing.
In the latest post on his Instagram account, however, the Risky artiste was encouraging his fans to wear a mask, while pointing them to The Unruly Shop.
â€œme nuh have no covid 19Ÿ™„a must the glock 19..!!! wear unu mask!!!Â @theunrulyshop,â€ he wrote.
He didnâ€™t say if he had actually gotten a coronavirus test done.
Beenie Manâ€™s birthday party, held over the weekend, was attended by a number of local celebrities. His daughter, Desha Ravers who was present at his party was also a patron at Usain Boltâ€™s surprise birthday party held on Friday (August 21).
Bolt has sinceÂ tested positive for coronavirus.
Meanwhile, Chris Martin who also attended Usain Boltâ€™s party is now in isolation while he awaits his coronavirus test result, according to the Jamaica Observer.
â€œChristopher Martin is isolating himself. He is getting the test done today [yesterday] as a precautionary measure. He is feeling no symptoms but, to be sure, he is self-isolating to secure his family and friends because it is the right thing to do,â€ his manager, Lyndon â€œKingyâ€ Lettman said.
