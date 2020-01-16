Popcaan discusses Vybz Kartel and Drake in Apple Music interview

Popcaan discusses Vybz Kartel and Drake in Apple Music interviewThursday, January 16, 2020
|
Fresh off a relatively successful staging of Unruly Fest
in December, dancehall artiste Popcaan has done an exclusive interview with
Apple Music.
For the interview, the Jamaican deejay sat down with Beats 1 radio host Ebro Darden to discuss the annual December concert, his recent mixtape Vanquish and the admiration he has for fellow entertainers Vybz Kartel and Drake.
The video starts with a glimpse of what seems to be Popcaan’s secret recording location in Portland.
Ebro starts by congratulating Popcaan on his Unruly Fest concert and praising him for his excellent execution.
Soon after, the interviewer quickly dived in to ask why Popcaan’s recent music release was a mixtape and not an album.
The artiste, who signed to Drake’s OVO label in 2018, said that he has many songs to release, but he is waiting to see what OVO has in mind as well.
Dancehall culture
As expected, Popcaan also discussed the relationship with his mentor, Vybz Kartel. He also said that the incarcerated deejay saw his potential before anyone else did.
“It’s no surprise to him. Him know mi great long time. Him cuda see it the minute mi sing pon the stage,” Popcaan said.
Similar to his admiration for Vybz Kartel, Popcaan also holds Drake in high regard for always supporting his music. He said that for years Drake has been shedding light on dancehall culture by exposing him to the world.
Popcaan also noted that he realised that Drake was a genuine person based on one simple gesture after a night of clubbing.
“Di man tek up all the cup dem off a di table himself, and mi look pon it and seh this is a youth like myself,” the deejay said, adding that Drake will be on his next album.
