Popcaan drops new single ‘Live Some Life’Wednesday, September 08, 2021
|
Dancehall artiste Popcaan is back with some new music with his latest track Live Some Life. Released on Monday (Sept 6), the song as its name implies it sees Popcaan singing about living the good life. It was produced by Karey Records, with the Unruly Boss delivering his usual smooth flow.
A music video also accompanied the song’s release which was shot in both Jamaica and England where Popcaan has been hanging out recently. The video is interspersed with aspects of Popcaan’s recent collaboration with clothing company, Daily Paper.
This comes days after Canadian rapper Preme dropped a remix of his track ‘Weekend’ which also features the vocal talents of dancehall artiste Popcaan. The remix comes ten months after the original was released but now adds to the track fellow Canadian rapper, Tory Lanez. The remixed version arrived on YouTube just over a week ago.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy