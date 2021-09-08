Popcaan drops new single ‘Live Some Life’

Dancehall artiste Popcaan is back with some new music with his latest track Live Some Life. Released on Monday (Sept 6), the song as its name implies it sees Popcaan singing about living the good life. It was produced by Karey Records, with the Unruly Boss delivering his usual smooth flow.

A music video also accompanied the song’s release which was shot in both Jamaica and England where Popcaan has been hanging out recently. The video is interspersed with aspects of Popcaan’s recent collaboration with clothing company, Daily Paper.

This comes days after Canadian rapper Preme dropped a remix of his track ‘Weekend’ which also features the vocal talents of dancehall artiste Popcaan. The remix comes ten months after the original was released but now adds to the track fellow Canadian rapper, Tory Lanez. The remixed version arrived on YouTube just over a week ago.