Popcaan featured on American rapper Dave East’s Karma 3 mixtape

Popcaan featured on American rapper Dave East’s Karma 3 mixtapeWednesday, August 12, 2020
The ‘Unruly Boss’ Popcaan is featured on popular American rapper Dave East’s
Popcaan is the only dancehall artiste featured among the star-studded lineup for the upcoming mixtape, which includes Mary J Blige, Trey Songz, Trouble, Young Dolph, Benny the Butcher, and more.
Popcaan is featured on a song is called Unruly, and Karma 3 drops this Friday, August 14th.
Karma 3 marks East’s first major project since his 2019 debut Survival, which debuted at No. 11 on Billboard‘s 200 albums chart. The Nas protégé began the series in 2017 and followed up with Karma 2 in 2018.
