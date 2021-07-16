Popcaan gets platinum plaque for Megan Thee Stallion feature

Dancehall artiste Popcaan has gotten some good news this weekend!

The ‘Unruly Boss’, who is featured on American rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s debut album Good News, is set to receive a platinum plaque.

The album was certified platinum for sales of more than one million copies by the Recording Industry Association of America (R.I.A.A) on Wednesday.

Popcaan is featured on the track Intercourse.

Good News was released last November via 300 Entertainment and 1501 Certified.

Other collaborators include Lil Durk, Da Baby, Beyonce, Young Thug, SZA and Big Sean.

Good News debuted at numbers 2 and 1 on the Billboard 200 albums and Top R&B/Hip-Hop album charts respectively.