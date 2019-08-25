Popcaan granted his US visa?Sunday, August 25, 2019
A couple of days ago the “Unruly Boss”
The “Silence” deejay has been without a US visa for many years due to minor marijuana-related offences.
Last year December Popcaan invited OVO Sound founder and rapper Drake to his Unruly Fest in his home parish, St. Thomas and the crowd shocker was the announcement from Drake that Popcaan is now signed to Ovo Sound. Many congratulated the gesture and suggested how this would be a great move for the deejay’s career as he already is dominating places like Canada and Europe.
In the same breath, he recently took to social media to speak his mind on a topical issue in Dancehall. In the 57-seconds video, he outlined his accolades in dancehall. The video which was replete with expletives continued with him chiding a younger artiste who refuses to acknowledge previous artistes who have paved the way for them.
No mention of who he is directing the message to but the post generated almost 300,000 views with over 5,000 comments, all in agreement with the artiste.
