Popcaan heads to Africa

Popcaan heads to AfricaTuesday, October 05, 2021
Dancehall artiste Popcaan has ended his time in the United Kingdom and is now on the African continent, where he has touched down in Ghana.
The Unruly Boss used social media to show off his new surroundings which including him having fun in a yellow Lamborghini sports car. He also used his Stories to share moments of himself and his entourage enjoying themselves in Accra, Ghana’s capital city, following his weekend arrival in the country.
However there is a growing anticipation that fans could be treated to new music from the St Thomas native after he had announced in August that he would be releasing his next such effort from the motherland.
“i’m doing my next album launch in Ghana and everyone’s AKWABA” he had written on August 12. Now that he is in Africa, it is expected that he will be dropping the effort.
Since his arrival, he has released the track ‘Superior’, one of the tracks from his album. The track was released on Friday with an accompanying music video which has climbed to over 500K views since its release to YouTube.
