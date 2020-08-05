Popcaan hints at mainstream American debut, new music in cryptic IG post?

Dancehall artiste Popcaan seems just about ready to release a new project, and could be making a solid attempt to break into mainstream American airplay, if weâ€™re reading his latest Instagram post correctly.

The self-proclaimed Unruly Boss, in a cryptic Instagram post on Tuesday (August 4), gave his 2.2 million followers a peep at the cover art for the new album, and may have tagged his featured collaborators in the process, BUZZ fam!

The artwork is simple, with Unruly, OVO and Chromatic chains resting atop nine or so images of Popcaan. The Forever deejay gave no indication what the project could be but with so many big names in hip-hop/rap, a full-length album, EP, or mixtape are easily on the cards.

Among the A-list rap stars, the 32-year-old Jamaican name-dropped Drake, Cardi B, Meek Mill and Megan Thee Stallion, as well as talented Jamaican producer and deejay Creep Chromatic.

View this post on Instagram Ÿ”¥â˜„ï¸A post shared by 876GUD (@popcaanmusic) on Aug 4, 2020 at 4:49am PDT

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah, American media executive and radio personality Ibrahim â€œEbroâ€ Darden, and tags to major music-streaming platforms Apple Music, Spotify, Audiomack were also included.

Popcaan, who is signed to Drakeâ€™s OVO Sound label, has fans already hyped to see and hear more from the deejay.

Megan will be featured on Popcaanâ€™s album after being tagged in recent post on his Instagram.Ÿ‘€ â€” Thee Stallion Updates (@theestallionhq) pic.twitter.com/G2fV9ZoPg6August 4, 2020

All we know is with such heat lined up, this project is sure to offer something for dancehall and reggae fans while shoring up more international appeal for Popcaan in the process.

What do you think, BUZZ fam?

UPDATE: In a tweet on Wednesday (August 5), Popcaan said that the project, labelled Fixtape, will be out on Friday.

Watch more below.