Popcaan hints at new album

Fans and industry players are now on high alert for a Popcaan album after the dancehall star hinted that one was in the making.

“Album Brewing,” said the ‘Unruly Boss’ on Instagram.

The caption which hinted at the new album was accompanied by a set of photos, which included a few of Popcaan getting his hair done.

If true, the body of work would follow on the heels of his 2020 project, ‘The Fixtape’ which peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Reggae Charts and got rave reviews for it’s content and lyrical versatility.

Given Popcaan’s superstardom, it is to be anticipated that the album in the making will likely feature some of dancehall’s big names as collaborators and the Unruly Boss’ BFF Drake.

The hints have fueled wide spread excitement, with fans taking to the comment to share their eagerness to hear the new work.

“Bwoy nuh ramp wid me ennuh mi readyyyy fi di next tracksss,” said one user.

“Drop it can’t wait,” added another below the post.

For fans this is great news, as dancehall artistes continue to put out new projects in the form of albums.

From the likes of Jahvillaini with his ‘Dirt to Bentley’ to Spice’s ’10’ and Kartel’s ‘Born Fi Dis’, Popcaan’s addition to this space is certain to be welcomed by fans all over.