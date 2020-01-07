Popcaan honours ancestors in Ghana

Popcaan honours ancestors in GhanaTuesday, January 07, 2020
|
With 2019 being the â€˜Year of the Returnâ€™, it
was no surprise to see Jamaican entertainers return to the Motherland. Among
the visitors was Popcaan who made the trek to Ghana recently.
In a series of posts on social media, Popcaan is seen having a blast. From kissing the ground at the airport to cashing out on a house, Popccan is making up for the last visit he made to the country back in 2014.
Visiting Cape Coast Castle
As part of his trip, Popcaan visited the Cape Coast Castle, which he said made him very sad.
â€œThis place and the story about it makes me very sad honestly,â€ said Popcaan, who was dressed in a Kente shirt and hat. â€œRead and educate yourself about your past and history.â€ Â Â
Popcaan also honoured his ancestors by laying a wreath.
â€œI went and lay this wreath in memory of my ancestors that was put in these dungeons and shipped to Jamaica and other parts of the world,â€ he said.
The Year of the Return is an initiative of the government of Ghana that is intended to encourage persons in the African Diaspora to visit the continent. Koffee, Kranium, Gramps Morgan and Alkaline are some of the other Jamaican acts who visited Ghana during the period.
