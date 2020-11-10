Popcaan included on ‘NBA 2K21’ soundtrack

Popcaanâ€™s international appeal continues to grow, with his reach extending to videogames as a featured artiste on the 2K Beats soundtrack for the

Popcaan, who is signed to Drakeâ€™s OVO imprint, will see his single Promise, the lead single from his 2019 album Vanquish, included on the soundtrack.

The news was shared via the gameâ€™s social media accounts yesterday in which it shared a graphic of some featured artistes. Other artistes included in the 15-song soundtrack are Lil Bab, JUICE WRLD, Wiz Khalifa, Juicy J and Post Malone.

150 new songs are comin to Next Genâ€” NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) Listen before the game drops ðŸ”Š https://t.co/PHgjHvlyMZ pic.twitter.com/7yJ131qiLsNovember 9, 2020

NBA 2K21 was released to all major gaming consoles in September.

Popcaan has been having an enviable year, having released his Fixtape project in August and nabbed major features with Maroon 5, Dave East and Protoje.