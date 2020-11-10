Popcaan included on ‘NBA 2K21’ soundtrack

Popcaan included on ‘NBA 2K21’ soundtrackTuesday, November 10, 2020
|
Popcaanâ€™s international appeal continues to grow, with his reach extending to videogames as a featured artiste on the 2K Beats soundtrack for the
Popcaan, who is signed to Drakeâ€™s OVO imprint, will see his single Promise, the lead single from his 2019 album Vanquish, included on the soundtrack.
The news was shared via the gameâ€™s social media accounts yesterday in which it shared a graphic of some featured artistes. Other artistes included in the 15-song soundtrack are Lil Bab, JUICE WRLD, Wiz Khalifa, Juicy J and Post Malone.
NBA 2K21 was released to all major gaming consoles in September.
Popcaan has been having an enviable year, having released his Fixtape project in August and nabbed major features with Maroon 5, Dave East and Protoje.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy