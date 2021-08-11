Popcaan joins Gorillaz for NHS workers concert in England

Popcaan is certainly making a mark with his time in England as the Unruly Boss performed at the O2 arena on Tuesday night. His performance comes as part of a free concert event that was held for workers of the NHS, which was played by the virtual band, Gorillaz.

Popcaan performed their collaboration Saturn’s Barz, a track that was released in 2017 and has since amassed over one hundred million views on YouTube.

Following the performance, Popcaan took Instagram, where he shared pictures of his performance along with the caption “God is real”.

The event comes as England returns to hosting large events following months of restrictions due to the advent of the novel coronavirus.

Since travelling to England Popcaan has been out and about. He was seen at The Oval watching a game of cricket. He has also gone sneaker shopping among other activities.