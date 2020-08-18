Popcaan, Koffee and Bob Marley on Barack Obama’s 2020 summer playlist

Former US President Barack Obama is jamming to some songs from Jamaican artistes this summer.

On the list of 53 songs that will be getting him through 2020 are one from international dancehall artiste Popcaan, Grammy-winning reggae star, Koffee, and Bob Marley and the Wailers respectively.

“Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer,” he wrote. “As always, it’s a mix of genres that travels through various eras. I think there’s something in here for everybody, hope you enjoy it.”

Koffee’s feature on John Legend’s Don’t Walk Away made the list. Popcaan’s Twist and Turn which features rapper Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR from his recently released album was also on the list. Fixtape

The eclectic mix also had a few throwback songs which included Bob Marley and the Wailers Could You Be Loved.