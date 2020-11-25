Popcaan, Koffee score two MOBO nominations

Popcaan and Koffee both earned two

nominations for the Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards.

The pair is nominated in the Best Reggae Act category where they will face Buju Banton, Protoje and Lila IkÃ©. Popcaan previously won the award in 2015 and 2016.

Additionally, Popcaan and Koffee will appear in the Best International Act category alongside fellow Jamaican artiste Shenseea. However, they will face some stiff competition from the likes of Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Rich, Summer Walker, Pop Smoke, HER, Rema and Lil Baby.

The MOBO Awards returns in a virtual format after a two-year hiatus. It will be streamed on YouTube on December 9.