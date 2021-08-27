Popcaan launches cannabis tea line

The much-anticipated cannabis tea by the â€˜Unruly Bossâ€™ dancehall artiste Popcaan has been released. Popcaan announced in January that heâ€™d be launching his very own weed-infused tea line called â€œUnrulyâ€™.

And now fans can finally grab 10 tea-bag sachets for themselves. â€œUnruly tea is now available at www.theunrulyshop.com It is 100% legal and safe to consume, â€œPopcaan informed his more than two million followers.

He also took the time to list the many of consuming his product.

â€œSupports Immune system, Enriched vitamin C. Vegan Friendly, Helps reduce stress & anxiety Contains CBD only, no THC,â€ he wrote.

Fans were excited that they can finally get their hands on the products. â€œUnruly and legal same time whatâ€™s the catch Ÿ”¥,â€ commented one. While another enquired it was available in the UK.

Dancehall veteran Bounty Killer also lauded Popcaan on the branding.