Popcaan launches cannabis tea line

Popcaan launches cannabis tea lineFriday, August 27, 2021
|
The much-anticipated cannabis tea by the â€˜Unruly Bossâ€™ dancehall artiste Popcaan has been released. Popcaan announced in January that heâ€™d be launching his very own weed-infused tea line called â€œUnrulyâ€™.
And now fans can finally grab 10 tea-bag sachets for themselves. â€œUnruly tea is now available at www.theunrulyshop.com It is 100% legal and safe to consume, â€œPopcaan informed his more than two million followers.
He also took the time to list the many of consuming his product.
â€œSupports Immune system, Enriched vitamin C. Vegan Friendly, Helps reduce stress & anxiety Contains CBD only, no THC,â€ he wrote.
Fans were excited that they can finally get their hands on the products. â€œUnruly and legal same time whatâ€™s the catch Ÿ”¥,â€ commented one. While another enquired it was available in the UK.
Dancehall veteran Bounty Killer also lauded Popcaan on the branding.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy