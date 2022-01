Popcaan launches cannabis tea line

The much-anticipated cannabis tea by the ‘Unruly Boss’ dancehall artiste Popcaan has been released. Popcaan announced in January that he’d be launching his very own weed-infused tea line called “Unruly’.

And now fans can finally grab 10 tea-bag sachets for themselves. “Unruly tea is now available at www.theunrulyshop.com It is 100% legal and safe to consume, “Popcaan informed his more than two million followers.

He also took the time to list the many of consuming his product.

“Supports Immune system, Enriched vitamin C. Vegan Friendly, Helps reduce stress & anxiety Contains CBD only, no THC,†he wrote.

Fans were excited that they can finally get their hands on the products. “Unruly and legal same time what’s the catch Ÿ”¥,†commented one. While another enquired it was available in the UK.

Dancehall veteran Bounty Killer also lauded Popcaan on the branding.