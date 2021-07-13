Popcaan lays claim to “outside” slang

Popcaan lays claim to “outside” slangTuesday, July 13, 2021
|
Dancehall artiste Popcaan is back from his social media hiatus and is laying claim to the slang we all have been using in reference to the now reopening of the entertainment sector-â€œoutsideâ€.
Popcaan is known for coining and popularising slangs such as â€œtroubleâ€, â€œwhyyyyyâ€, and â€œkilly killyâ€. And the â€˜Unruly Bossâ€™ took to Twitter to alert everyone that heâ€™s also the originator â€œoutsideâ€ too.
â€œAll me a telling some people, please remember the address fi the outside slang before try claiming it. #UNRULY!!! Killy them forever outside,â€ he tweeted.
Popcaan certainly knows how to make an entrance, and his tweet certainly got the attention of a number of industry players, and anybody else who wanted to claim the slang.
But for the most part, fans were just happy to welcome the St Thomas native back to social media.
One fan commented â€˜#unruly is back I love your new single it dopeâ€
Another commented â€œheâ€™s baaaaacccckkkk!â€
â€œYOUâ€™RE BAAAACCCKKKK!! I MISSED YOU!!!â€ went another fan in the comments section.
Since April Popcaan has been quiet on his social media accounts leading many to speculate as to what could be happening. However recently he popped up in his Instagram stories with his motherâ€™s birthday celebrations and many became hopeful that he would be returning.
