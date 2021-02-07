Popcaan levels up, releases ‘Win’ and ‘Medal’ on same day

Prolific dancehall artiste Popcaan

released two singles yesterday, both commentaries on determination and

overcoming setbacks.

Win and Medal were released within hours of each other, with the former dropped alongside an official music video that showcases the St Thomas native as “Unruly coach” alongside well-known broadcaster and real-life sports instructor Neville Bell as the “Obstacles Coach”.

Directed by Dollaz and produced by ShotByDollaz, the 3-minutes and 51-seconds video has received 188 thousand views and was the No. 17 trending song in Jamaica at the time of publishing.

The follow-up track, Medal, is an ode to hard work and accomplishment, with the artiste pulling on references to some of the greatest athletes ever, including Usain Bolt and LeBron James.

Check out both singles below and let us know your thoughts, BUZZ fam!