Popcaan living it up in England

Popcaan living it up in EnglandMonday, August 09, 2021
From watching cricket at The Oval to hanging out with stars, dancehall artiste Popcaan has been making a time of it on his latest sojourn to England.
The ‘Unruly Boss’ has been showing off his outings on his social media accounts. Popcaan went shopping, copping some new jewelry and grabbing some new shoes from a Nike store.
The Numbers Don’t Lie artiste when to enjoy some cricket, and excitedly told fans “chubble Ina the oval” as he watched the game. At the game, he met up with ‘Top Boy‘ actor and rapper Kane ‘Kano’ Robinson who plays Sully in the British Jamaican series.
He also shared some lens time with female cricket great Ebony-Jewel Rainford-Brent at the event. She is the first black woman to play white-ball cricket for England and who later dubbed the St Thomas native “a legend”.
During his trip, Popcaan also dropped the news that he has a new album in the works.
