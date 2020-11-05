Popcaan missing J Capri

Popcaan missing J CapriThursday, November 05, 2020
|
Dancehall artiste Popcaan got emotional yesterday, and he reminisced on the passing of his friend and colleague, J Capri.
The Family artiste shared how he was feeling with his over two million followers on Instagram.
Posting a photo of the late J Capri, Popcaan wrote: â€œMiss you j wish you was here.â€ The post was immediately flooded with people expressing the same sentiments, and sending their condolences to Popcaan.
â€œIt was always a joy working with Jordan,â€ someone commented.
â€œAh jah pickneyŸ™Ÿ™Ÿ™Ÿ™legends never die,â€ another added.
The fast-rising dancehall star passed away on December 4, 2015 after a motor vehicle crash. The 23-year-old, whose given name was Jordan Phillips, was hospitalised for more than a week after the crash and suffered a fractured skull and brain damage.
She was known for her hit single Wine and Kotch which she did with Charly Blacks.
Popcaan played the love interest in the video for her 2014 track, Lyrics To The Song.
