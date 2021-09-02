Popcaan ordered to return to court in November

International dancehall artiste Popcaan is to return to court in November to answer to breaches of the Road Traffic Act. The entertainer, whose given name is Andre Sutherland was supposed to have the case addressed in the Yallahs Traffic Court today (September 2), however, the court was informed that the entertainer was not present as he was currently in quarantine.

The ‘Unruly Boss’ was recently in the UK.

Arising from his absence, a bench warrant was issued, but it stayed until the next court hearing in November.

Reports are that on April 26 the police acting on intelligence intercepted Popcaan, who was reportedly travelling with his entourage in a nine-vehicle convoy, in a section of Bath St Thomas.

He was found to be in breach of the Road Traffic Act and was subsequently charged. These breaches included; driving an unlicensed motorcycle, driving without insurance coverage, having no valid certificate of fitness, having no registration plate affixed, driving without a helmet, driving with no side-view mirror, and failing to produce a driver’s license.

