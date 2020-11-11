Popcaan performs on Vevo’s ‘Ctrl.At.Home’ series, charts on Billboard

Dancehall

artiste Popcaan joins a number of other international acts who have been featured

on Vevo’s ‘Ctrl.At.Home’ performance series.

For the performance, the entertainer sang Bank and God from his recent Fixtape album.

With just a microphone on a section of a hillside, he cruised through the song.

The video, which was executively produced by Micah Bickham, was done in black and white, evoking a certain level of calmness.

‘Ctrl.At.Home’ is a series that focuses on the artistry of hip-hop, R&B, reggaeton and Afrobeats acts.

Prior to Popcaan, the series featured other Jamaican acts – Skip Marley, Protoje, Kranium and Lila Ike.

There have also been performances by popular international entertainers like Davido, Wale, Jadakiss, Yo Gotti, G Herbo, Swae Lee, Fat Joe, Common, Dave East and Burna Boy.

Meanwhile, Popcaan is currently charting on Billboard with Twist and Turn, a track he did with rapper Drake and singer PARTYNEXTDOOR.

It is at number 38 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart and 28 on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop chart. For the Rhythmic Songs Top 40 chart, it is at number 33.