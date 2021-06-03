Popcaan pleads not guilty to breaches of the Road Traffic Act

Popcaan pleads not guilty to breaches of the Road Traffic ActThursday, June 03, 2021
Dancehall artiste Popcaan pleaded not guilty to several breaches of the Road Traffic Act when he appeared in the Yallahs Traffic Court this morning.
The popular entertainer whose given name is Andre Sutherland was slapped with multiple breaches of the Road Traffic Act while travelling from St Thomas in April.
These breaches included; driving an unlicensed motorcycle, driving without insurance coverage, having no valid certificate of fitness, having no registration plate affixed, driving without a helmet, driving with no side-view mirror, and failing to produce a driver’s license.
According to the police, Sutherland also failed to produced a driver’s license.
But he denied those allegations in court, reportedly arguing that he was not driving the bike when the police intercepted the group.
According to local media, he told the judge that the bike in question is a three-wheel motorcycle and it was lying on the side of the road when the police approached.
He was ordered to return to court on September 2.
